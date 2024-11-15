Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist.

On Friday, November 15, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, NBK109, released the title teaser. The teaser revealed Balakrishna, fondly known as NBK, in a dacoit look, which led to the film being titled Daaku Maharaj.

Set to be a major release for Sankranti next year, the film is based on the story of a 'king who fought without a kingdom' and a man revered as the 'emperor who sent shivers down death itself.'

Witness the like never before!!



Presenting the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu as #DaakuMaharaaj



Here’s the much-awaited title teaser



- https://t.co/dquussIKTj



Brace yourselves for the ultimate power-packed experience on Jan… pic.twitter.com/wyhTI3of62 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) November 15, 2024

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Their caption on the official Twitter post read, "Witness the God of Masses like never before!! Presenting the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu as #DaakuMaharaaj. Here’s the much-awaited title teaser. Brace yourselves for the ultimate power-packed experience on Jan 12, 2025 in Cinemas Worldwide (sic)."

The Telugu film Daaku Maharaj features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. Though a brief glimpse of him appears in the first-look video, the makers have yet to reveal his full look.

The film also stars Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdhary, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman, and it is written and directed by Bobby Kolli.

Daaku Maharaj is scheduled to release in theaters on January 12, 2025.