Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan: Tamil Nadu Govt to probe couple's surrogacy

On Sunday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised everyone when the couple announced that they have become parents to twin boys. Vignesh shared photos and revealed the name of the twins on social media.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

Social media users speculated that babies are born via surrogacy. Meanwhile, legal experts said that surrogacy is illegal in India now. Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian also reacted to the matter. For the unversed, commercial surrogacy is illegal in India since January 2022. As per The News Minute, on being asked about Vignesh and Nayanthara's child during a press meet in Tamil, Ma Subramanian said the Directorate of Medical Services will be directed to seek an explanation and conduct an inquiry on the same.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chennai. Speaking about Nayanthara, the actress will soon be seen opposite Khan in Atlee's Jawan. There has been a lot of speculation about Nayanthara playing Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in the movie Jawan ever since it was revealed. Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India project is Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee. The actor teased the movie earlier this year, and his fans were excited by the first visual. Shah Rukh and Atlee later joined director Vignesh Shivan at Nayanthara's wedding, sort of confirming that the actress will appear alongside SRK in Atlee's multilingual film. The creators didn't issue any public statements, though. Nayanthara will be starring in the movie, Shah Rukh announced on Saturday. Shah Rukh discussed Jawan on Instagram LIVE. There is Nayanthara ji in it, he said without giving many other specifics.

According to IndianExpress.com, Shah Rukh also said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. Nayanthara and SRK's Jawan will release in mid-2023.