Nayanthara's relative is the surrogate mother, couple produces proof of 6 years of marriage

Actress Nayanthara recently revealed that the surrogate of her children is a relative. Amidst the ongoing probe on Nayanthara actor Vignesh Shivan, the couple clarified that they has already registered their marriage six years ago and produced a registration certificate along with the affidavit.

This revelation has come to light after Tamil Nadu Health Minister ordered a probe to investigate if the couple violated surrogacy laws. The surrogate is a relative of Nayanthara, based in the UAE, and the hospital where the twins are born has also been noted.

According to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) act enacted in 2021, only couples who have been married for five years are eligible for surrogacy. The woman must be aged between 25 and 50 years of age, and the husband between 26 and 55.

They must not have any child, biological or adopted. According to the law, the surrogate mother has to be a close relative of the couple, a married woman with a child of her own, aged between 25 and 35 years, who has been a surrogate only once in her life.

Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed the twins, Uyir and Ulagam on October 9. Announcing the news to the world, Vignesh posted a picture on social media with caption, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great.”