Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share romantic honeymoon photos from Thailand

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have flown off to Thailand for their honeymoon. They have shared some romantic photos on their social media account. Their pictures are going viral on social media and burning are internet.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram.” Fans have been reacting to their photos. One of them wrote, “Nala pathukonga sir enga Nayanthara va!! God bless you both!.” The second one mentioned, “Awwww you both!!!! Adors.” The third one commented, “Wish you happy happy married life bro n sis.”

The couple had kept their honeymoon details a secret when they met the media on June 11 to thank them for their support during the wedding ceremony. But Vignesh couldn't control himself from sharing the photos from their Thailand honeymoon on his social media. The couple also posed for the pictures along with a fan in their flight to Bangkok.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are enjoying their honeymoon at The Siam Hotel, an urban luxury resort located in the capital city of Bangkok. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal tagged the location on his Instagram Stories. Check out the pictures going viral on social media.

Earlier, the couple had apologised for wearing footwear in Tirupati Balaji temple. After tying the knot on June 9, the duo went to Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam to seek blessings for their new journey.

According to Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, the actress was seen wearing footwear in Mada Streets. He mentioned that the newlyweds violated the rules as they brought private photographers with them. For the unversed, Tirumala Tirupati doesn’t give you permission to bring private cameras. As per the report of India Today, Kishore added that Nayanthara wishes to make a public apology, "We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."

In the same report, it was stated that Vignesh Shivan has sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board that explained their side. The letter reads, "After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple." Shivan further expanded, "We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple."