Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video surfaces on social media

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding invite/Twitter

Popular actress Nayanthara and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot with each other on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The duo have been dating for the past six years and got engaged to each other in 2021. While the Indian film industry awaits the festivities, their wedding invitation video has gone viral on social media.

Featuring the illustrations of a Tamil bride and groom, the wedding video invitation is set to the background music of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, their first collaboration together. The 2015 action comedy film was produced by Dhanush, written and directed by Vignesh and starred Nayanthara in the main lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

“With the blessings of God almighty, our elders, and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari. 9th June 2022 Thursday, Sheraton Grand Mahabalipuram", reads the invite mentioning the dress code as ethnic pastels.

On Tuesday, June 7, Vignesh officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai, and also revealed that they had initially planned the wedding in a temple in Tirupati but due to some logistics issues, it was difficult for them of them to bring their families there and hence, the venue was shifted to Mahabalipuram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently collaborated on the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred the Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi and the Super Deluxe actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. Released on April 28, the film earned well at the box office and is streaming on the platform Disney+ Hotstar.