Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary to stream on Netflix, details inside

In this yet-to-be-titled documentary, the audience will get a view of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan/Netflix India Twitter

A documentary based on the love story of southern superstar Nayanthara and actor-director Vignesh Shivan, who recently tied the knot, will premiere soon on Netflix.

In this yet-to-be-titled documentary, the audience will get a view of Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which culminated in a fairytale wedding at a famous resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said in a statement, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond."

"Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh," Tanya added.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that the newly-wed couple was served a legal notice by the OTT giant after posting of wedding pictures by Vignesh led to the violation of contract terms.

The reports, which said Netflix had exclusive rights to posting wedding pictures of the couple, also claimed that the OTT platform had paid for the wedding arrangements.

The latest development at Netflix seems to put an end to such unverified reports.

