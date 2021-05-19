Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, photos go viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became the latest celebrities to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The ace filmmaker and actor took to his Instagram page and shared photos of both of them getting jabbed. In the photos, both Nayanthara and Vignesh got vaccinated at a centre in Chennai and twinned in black during their public appearance. Shivan wrote 'this too shall pass' and urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Vignesh's caption read as "Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay indoors #thistooshallpass #idhuvumKadandhuPogum #covid_19 #vaccinationdone #vaccinationeducation #vaccine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Nizhal' co-starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. The suspense thriller film after a theatrical release is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Her upcoming film is the Tamil film 'Netrikann' in which she plays the role of a visually impaired woman. The teaser was unveiled during her birthday in November 2020.

Nayanthara also has Vignesh's upcoming Tami directorial 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. The film shoot is yet to be completed.

The 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil Cinema recently completed the shoot of 'Annaatthe' which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. 'Annaatthe' also stars Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Annaatthe marks 168th film of Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Shivan also has 'Poovellam Kettupar' as his forthcoming directorial.