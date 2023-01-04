Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan distribute gifts among underprivileged kids, families; video garners mixed reactions

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Tollywood superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, have extended their new year celebrations by spreading happiness among underprivileged children and families. A video of the couple is going viral on the internet. In the video, Nayan and Vignesh were captured distributing gifts among roadside people.

The 23-second video has gone viral on the internet, and it has received mixed reactions from the netizens. While a section of users was hailing the initiative taken by the duo. Another section of the netizens was unhappy as a video was been recorded while they were distributing the gifts.

Here's the video

Nayanthara vignesh shivan distributes gifts to road side peoples@VigneshShivN #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/DoPRog2jad — Nandini Gopalakrishnan (@Nandhini_Twits) January 3, 2023

As we mentioned earlier, the video divided the internet. A fan of Nayanthara wrote, "That's really great... Hatsoff to you both @VigneshShivN and #Nayanathara." Another user wrote, "Do you have sense?? Taking video and post in social media, worst behaviour." One of the users wrote, "self promotion again namba lady superstar."

Last year in November, Nayanthara celebrates her 38th birthday. Filmmaker and lyricist Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with the superstar actress on June 9, shared adorable photos with her and penned a heartwarming note for the actress who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

"This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different! But this one is the most special of them all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children!", wrote Vignesh, who announced the birth of their twin baby boys via surrogacy in October.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Connect. The film did well in South markets. but it underperformed in Hindi. Nayanthara's Bollywood debut film Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2023.