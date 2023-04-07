Search icon
Nayanthara to reunite with Raja Rani co-star Jai for her 75th film; here's all you need to know

Nayanthara is going to team up with her Raja Rani co-star Jai for her upcoming 75th film directed by Nilesh Krishnaa

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Nayanthara-Jai

One of the most successful and loved actresses in the South industry, Nayanthara enjoys a massive fan following. Nayanthara's 75th film was officially announced in July last year and now, a new update about the film is shared by the makers. The makers have announced actor Jai as a new member of Nayanthara’s 75th film.

On Thursday, the official page of Trident Arts announced a new update on Nayanthara’s 75th film on Twitter. On Jai’s birthday, the makers tweeted, “‘Sandhoshathula kannu verkudhu’ as we welcome our boy next door on board to our #LadySuperstar75 family. Wishing a very happy birthday to @Actor_jai,” along with a poster. The actor has earlier worked with Nayanthara in the movie Raja Rani and now will be reuniting with her in this film.

Helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the movie also stars Sathyaraj and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. The film is tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 and is produced by Zee Studios, Trident Arts, and Naad Studios. The film was officially launched in July 2022 but hasn’t gone on floors yet.

Recently in an interview with PTI, Nayanthara talked about her journey in the film industry and revealed that ‘it’s not been easy’ and said, “There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience. Being in the industry for 18-19 years is difficult, but the audience and God have been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don't know how to put the whole thing together.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which is helmed by Atlee. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. 

