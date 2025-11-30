FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

The adorable photos, taken in casual attire with her sons, gave fans a rare glimpse into Nayanthara's life as a mother.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration
Nayanthara celebrated her birthday a few days ago in a very emotional way. Nayanthara, who typically keeps her personal life private, shared some sweet moments with her twin sons with her fans. Nayanthara posted a handmade birthday card on Instagram, titled "Ulaga and Uyir." The words "Best Amma in the World", written by the children, moved not only the actress but also the fans who saw them. The adorable photos, taken in casual attire with her sons, gave fans a rare glimpse into Nayanthara's life as a mother.

Nayanthara's family melted hearts

As soon as these posts were published, social media was flooded with congratulations. Each photo of the mother and children clearly reflected the love and affection of a family. Nayanthara's "mother" side, which often captivates fans with the strength, charm, and style of her characters, has been revealed anew through these posts. Many people showered her with congratulations and praise in the comments, calling her a "true super mom" and "a loving family."

 

 

Along with her birthday celebrations, Nayanthara also announced her next film. When she shared the first-look poster of her film "Hi," starring actor Kavin, it received an overwhelming response from fans.

With a motherly smile and a star-like glow, Nayanthara continues to win over her fans. These birthday posts further deepened the sense of a new chapter beginning in her life.

Earlier, on Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh Shivan gifted his wife a luxurious car and shared photos and videos of this lovely gift on his social media pages. The viral videos and photos show Nayanthara with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twin sons, Uyir and Ulaag, and showcase the actress's happy family moments.

On the film front, Nayanthara is working on films like "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups," "Rakkayi," "Mannangatti Since 1960," "NBK111," "Patriot," "Man Shankar Vara Prasad Garu," and "Dear Students." Her films are set to release in various languages ​​and are expected to be big hits.

Also read: Karan Johar reveals his 'new lover', says he is 'deeply' in love with...: 'I hope it's not ek tarfa pyaar'

 

