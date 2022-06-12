Nayanthara refuses to romance on-screen after tying knot with Vignesh Shivan?

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara

It seems like newlywed actress Nayanthara's professional life will witness some major changes. If the media report is to be believed, then the actress will take a break from on-screen to spend quality time with her husband Vignesh Shivan. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, after resuming work, Nayanthara won't romance on-screen with her co-stars. However, an official statement on this major decision is awaited. On the work front, Nayanthara is expected to join Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's upcoming actioner Jawan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9. After getting married, the duo went to Tirupati Temple to seek the blessings of the lord. Later, it was found that the duo has violated temple rules. According to Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, the actress was seen wearing footwear in Mada Streets. He mentioned that the newlyweds violated the rules as they brought private photographers with them. For the unversed, Tirumala Tirupati doesn’t give you permission to bring private cameras. As per the report of India Today, Kishore added that Nayanthara wishes to make a public apology, "We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."

In the same report, it was stated that Vignesh Shivan has sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board that explained their side. The letter reads, "After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple." Shivan further expanded, "We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple."