Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's lawyer shared that they have responded to Dhanush's lawsuit over the disputed Netflix documentary.

Dhanush filed a civil lawsuit with the Madras High Court against Nayanthara and her husband, acclaimed director Vignesh Shiva. The case involves alleged copyright infringement concerning visuals from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, bankrolled by his production house Wunderbar Movies, which were reportedly used in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Now, Nayanthara and Vignesh's lawyer Rahul Dhawan has responded to Dhanush's legal notice. Rahul, who is the managing partner at Lex Chambers, told Hindustan Times, "Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of personal library, Therefore this is not infringement." He added that the next hearing is expected to take place on Monday.

Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary’s trailer, which featured three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The 2015 film, produced by Dhanush, starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The multiple National Award-winning actor claims that footage from the movie was used in the Netflix documentary without his prior consent.

After Dhanush demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore from Nayanthara, she wrote an open letter against him on Instagram wherein she criticised him for stooping to "an all-time low." An excerpt from her letter read, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner."

