Entertainment

Nayanthara kisses Vignesh Shivan, shares romantic photos: 'Sometimes home is...'

Nayanthara can be seen kissing Vignesh Shivan in the photos that she shared on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Nayanthara, who recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, took to Instagram and shared romantic photos with Vignesh Shivan. Sharing the photos, she penned a heartfelt note for him.

On Sunday night, Nayanthara dropped two black and white photos on Instagram. In the second photo, Nayanthara can be seen kissing Vignesh. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "sometimes, home is a person." 

Take a look:

Nayanthara, who is enjoying the success of Jawan, recently celebrated her husband Vignesh's birthday. The actress celebrated the day by sharing affectionate photographs and penning a heartfelt message for him.

Nayanthara took to her Instagram and shared some romantic pictures of being cozy with her husband Vignesh Shivan. In the photos, the actress could be seen kissing her husband and watching the sunset with him holding him close. The actress also penned a sweet note wishing him on his birthday. 

Alongside the romantic pictures, the actress wrote, “Happyyy birthday my blessing. There's so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don't think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me. There's NO ONE LIKE YOU !!”

She added, “Thank you for coming into my life n making it 0000 dreamy, meaningful and beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With allIll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life. May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world I LOVE YOU.”

Nayanthara had first met Vignesh on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Their first collaboration itself created a great bond between them. Soon the duo fell in love and painted the town red with their PDA. The two got married on June 9, 2022, and recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their 2 sons Uyir and Ulag in the world through surrogacy. 

Nayanthara recently made her debut on Instagram before the release of her Bollywood debut Jawan. The actress shared a cute video with her sons on her debut and broke the record by becoming the fastest Indian actress to garner 1 million followers on Instagram. 

