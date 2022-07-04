Nayanthara hugs husband Vignesh Shivan in loved-up photo, fans say 'made for each other'

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

It seems like the newly married star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can't get enough of each other as they are flooding our news feed with their lovey-dovey pictures. "Naan pirandha dhinamaey" captioned the director on Instagram, which translates to 'Make it my birthday'. Vignesh followed up the caption with a string of heart emojis.

In the now-viral adorable photo, the power couple seemed to be smitten with each other as Nayanthara holds her husband in a tight embrace with a smile on her face. Vignesh acted coy and hid in the embrace of her wife. Both of them had dazzling smiles on their face and looked so in love.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a kiss from husband Saif Ali Khan, drops mushy photos

Soon after the picture was shared by Podaa Podi director, his comment section got flooded with reactions from their fans and friends. "YOU TRIED POSTING IT BY 12:12 RIGHT? God bless you," commented a user. "You are so lucky!" wrote another."Made for each other," commented yet another Instagram user.

Vignesh often drops photos with Nayanthara on his Instagram account. Especially, after his wedding to the Lady Superstar, Vignesh has been treating his fans with mushy pictures with his actress-wife quite regularly. The star couple recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan's first Pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.