Nayanthara gets angry at fan, threatens to break his phone for filming her during temple visit

Actress Nayanthara recently lost her cool on a fan, and she even threatened him. On the occasion of Panguni Uthiram, Nayanthara visited a temple with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. After arriving at the temple, the duo was mobbed, and she even lost her cool at a fan

As per the report of IANS, Nayanthara and Vignesh were recently seen in a temple in the Kumbakonam district on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, the couple got mobbed as they entered the holy place. Nayanthara saw a fan filming her on their mobile. This made her angry and she reportedly threatened to break the fan`s phone, who was trying to record her.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the star couple from the South Indian cinema, married each other at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram on June 9. Sharing the first photo from their wedding ceremony, the filmmaker expressed his excitement and wrote, "On a scale of 10...She’s Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara". Many bigwigs from the Indian film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam, and others attended the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Months after their wedding, the duo were blessed with twins through surrogacy. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our. Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2.

(with IANS inputs)