Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nayanthara gets angry at fan, threatens to break his phone for filming her during temple visit

On the occasion of Panguni Uthiram, Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan visited a temple in the Kumbakonam district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Nayanthara gets angry at fan, threatens to break his phone for filming her during temple visit
Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara recently lost her cool on a fan, and she even threatened him. On the occasion of Panguni Uthiram, Nayanthara visited a temple with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. After arriving at the temple, the duo was mobbed, and she even lost her cool at a fan 

As per the report of IANS, Nayanthara and Vignesh were recently seen in a temple in the Kumbakonam district on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, the couple got mobbed as they entered the holy place. Nayanthara saw a fan filming her on their mobile. This made her angry and she reportedly threatened to break the fan`s phone, who was trying to record her.

Watch the video

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the star couple from the South Indian cinema, married each other at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram on June 9. Sharing the first photo from their wedding ceremony, the filmmaker expressed his excitement and wrote, "On a scale of 10...She’s Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara". Many bigwigs from the Indian film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam, and others attended the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Months after their wedding, the duo were blessed with twins through surrogacy. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our. Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2. 

(with IANS inputs)

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.