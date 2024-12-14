Nayanthara opened up about quitting films at the peak of the career while dating Prabhu Deva.

Actress Nayanthara, also known as 'Lady Superstar' opened up about her past. The Tamil star who made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, once 'sacrificed' her booming career for the sake of love. Before marrying Vignesh Shivan in 2022, Nayanthara was dating famous director-choreographer Prabhu Deva.

In a recent interview, Nayanthara recalled her phase when she quit films at the peak of her career because she wanted to compromise for love. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara said, "I was in a phase where I believed that I have to compromise if I want love in my life. I was too vulnerable and young." Nayanthara further added, “It also contributes to the fact that we have seen so many different relationships in our industry. I am not calling it bad or anything, but it is the way we have seen the industry functioning for a very long time, like second marriages. So at that time, I thought it was okay. The girl in me genuinely thought that if you need love in your life, you need to compromise somewhere. You need to give it your all. If your partner doesn’t like you doing something, you should just sacrifice. This was my understanding of love at that point in time."

Here's Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara credited her past relationship, for shaping up her life. The Chandramukhi actress said that If not for that particular relationship, she doesn’t think she would have found the strength to be what she is today. "I wouldn’t be able to understand what I am capable of. After that, I was a whole different person altogether," Nayanthara asserted.

After dating Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara met director Vignesh Shivan on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and they fell in love. Nayanthara and Vignesh had a lavish wedding ceremony in June 2022, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.