Nayanthara buys mansion worth Rs 20 crore for husband Vignesh Shivan?

Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

On Thursday morning, Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan in a lavish ceremony at a Chennai resort. Nayanthara surprised Vignesh and his family with some lavish gifts on this special occasion. According to News18 report, Nayanthara has purchased a bungalow for Vignesh valued Rs 20 crores.

The documentation for this bungalow has reportedly been completed. This bungalow, according to reports, is registered in Vignesh's name. Nayanthara has also given Aishwarya, Vignesh's sister, 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewellery. The star also lavished her close family with numerous gifts.

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh was a high-profile ceremony, with many prominent figures from the political and entertainment worlds in attendance. M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was invited. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, and Karthi were among those invited, in addition to the chief minister. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi were were among the guests.

As per an IANS report, the sources said, "Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will be allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing the code. "A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning."



Nayanthara is also believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, which the superstar recently revealed with an interesting teaser and exciting set of posters.