Nayanthara breaks her no-event rule; attends Women's Day special march in Chennai

South beauty Nayanthara is one of the few actors who only talks through her films. She doesn't attend public events except for award shows. Moreover, Nayanthara also doesn't indulge in getting interviews done. The actor is touted as the Lady Superstar and she leaves an impressive mark with every film. Be it with her performance or her fashionable looks, Nayanthara is indeed one of the best actors!

Now after a decade or so, Nayanthara broke her no-event rule. She attended a Women's Day special march in Chennai organised by Income Tax department along with a private organisation. The actor looked pretty in a casual attire wearing a black polka dot top with blue polka dot pantsuit. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and teamed it up with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter page and shared a few photos of Nayanthara from the event. He tweeted, "Lady Superstar #Nayanthara at #InternationalWomensDay celebrations in Chennai earlier today..."

Earlier while talking about not attending public events, Nayanthara had told Vogue India, "I don’t want the world to know what I am thinking. I am a very private person. I’m not very good with crowds. I’ve been misquoted and misinterpreted a lot of times. It was too much for me to handle. My job is to act. The films should speak for themselves."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a series of upcoming Tamil films namely Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman, Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.