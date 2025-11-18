Nayanthara birthday: Lady superstar owns private jet, luxurious home worth Rs 100 crore; changed her religion after extramarital affair with...

As Nayanthara has turned 41, here's a look at her most successful films, awards, and net worth. She was involved with Silambarasan and Prabhu Deva before marrying Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara is one of the most popular and acclaimed Indian actresses, who has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Born as Diana Mariam Kurian in a Malayali Christian family in Bengaluru, she celebrates her 41st birthday today. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram, while she was still in college. As the movie became a big financial success, Nayanthara was flooded with offers from south Indian film industries and she never looked back.

Her first Tamil film was Ayya in 2005 in which she was paired opposite R. Sarathkumar. She made her Telugu cinema debut opposite Venkatesh in Lakshmi in 2006 and her first film in Sandalwood was Super with Upendra in 2010. In 2023, Nayanthara finally made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, that went on to gross more than Rs 1000 crore and became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

In a career spanning across two decades, Nayanthara has acted in around 75 films and has won Best Actress five times in the Filmfare Awards South and nine Best Actress awards at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). Some of her most acclaimed performances came in Raja Rani, Sri Rama Rajyam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kolamavu Kokila, Puthiya Niyamam, and Anaamika.

Talking about her personal life, Nayanthara was involved with the popular Tamil actor Silambarasan, known as Simbu, in the mid 2000s. In the early 2010s, the actress was in a serious relationship with the actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva, who was already married with Latha. She even changed her religion for him, but they broke up after resistance from Latha.

Also called as Lady Superstar, Nayanthara started dating filmmaker Vignesh Shivan after being directed by him in the 2015 release Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The two tied the knot with each other in June 2022 in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony, which was attended by multiple celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and AR Rahman among others. In October 2022, they welcomed their twins Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan via surrogacy. Their first names, Uyir and Ulagam, mean 'life' and 'world' respectively. The 'N' in their middle names stands for their mother, Nayanthara.

Nayanthara is among the highest-paid actresses across South Indian cinema. She owns a private jet, a swanky car collection, and as per multiple reports, her net worth is Rs 200 crore. She lives in Chennai with Vignesh and their twins in their luxurious 4-BHK home, which is worth Rs 100 crore.

READ | Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...