Nayanthara's documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which began streaming on Netflix today, opened to mostly negative reviews on social media. The documentary celebrates the actor’s stardom journey amidst personal triumphs and struggles. It also documents her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which culminated in marriage. A section of social media users expressed that the documentary lacked emotions, and called it, ‘a planned drama’ for Netflix.

Am X user reviewed, “Good First Half but Ended with Cringe Scenes in the Second Half, Emotional Scenes not Connected well. Predictable Scenes, No Twists and Turns at the end. BELOW AVERAGE..!” The second user commented, “The first half is interesting. Second half is really boring due to cringe love story. In Kollywood, even Marriage Casette is having second half curse.” One of the users slammed the actress saying, “Cringe acting in marriage for making money out of it. Can anyone be so greed for status, power & wealth. SKIP IT from your watchlist.”

However, a few social media liked the actress’ documentary. “Just now watched #NayantharaBeyondTheFairytale and I absolutely loved it esp her struggles in the beginning and her love life feels good. Thank you @NetflixIndia for this Beautiful documentary.” “#NayantharaBeyondTheFairytale was so lovely and sharing of happiness and love with all of us...But as a docu-series they could have improvised much better in the narration part and the edit mixing,” said another user.

Ahead of its release, Nayanthara received a legal notice from actor Dhanush who demanded Rs10 crore. He claimed that the documentary used footage from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his consent. Following this, Nayanthara penned a three-page open letter, calling Dhanush ‘vile for making this huge demand for a three-second clip. Meanwhile, Nayanthara also released the much-awaited teaser of Rakkayei, a special treat for her fans on her 40th birthday.