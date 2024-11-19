In the documentary, Nayanthara opened up about her past affair and said, “It was the man who told me to quit cinema."

Nayanthara, fondly known as the Lady superstar, is currently trending on social media with her wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, where she spoke about her past relationships and struggles in the film industry. She also revealed that one of her ex-lovers asked her to quit cinema. In the documentary, the actress didn’t name the men and said, “It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave the cinema, and I agreed.” Her comment has left social media users speculating with many suggesting it was Prabhu Deva.

The Jawan actress was reportedly in a relationship with Prabhu around 2010-2013. Their dating life hit the headlines during Villu, a 2009 film directed by Prabhu in which Nayanthara starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay. At the time, Prabhu was married to Latha, however, he publicly expressed his desire to leave his wife and marry Nayanthara. Reportedly, the two dated for four years. Nayanthara also got herself a tattoo of his name on her arm. It was speculated that they would tie the knot in 2009. However, Latha didn’t approve of their relationship and went public with her disagreement. The actress maintained a stoic silence and went about with her work. Later, again speculations were rife that she was finally going to get married to Prabhu in 2011, and Sri Rama Rajyam was believed to be her last film. But Latha’s refusal to grant a divorce led Prabhu and Nayanthara to call it quits. Due to undisclosed reasons, Nayanthara took a break in 2011 and 2012 and made a comeback with Atlee’s Raja Rani.

In the documentary, Nayanthara opened up about her past affair saying, “Just because I never openly addressed my past, people started writing their own stories. And, all of them were pretty bad. They started assuming the worst. How come none of the boys were asked anything? Why was I the only one questioned? I think I just trusted people very easily.” For the unversed, Nayanthara’s first relationship was with actor-filmmaker Silambarasan TR. The ex-couple stirred controversy after their kissing image leaked. She is currently married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan with whom she shares twins - Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara - Beyond the Fairytale is streaming on Netflix.