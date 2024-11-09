The trailer of Nayanthara's documentary series Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is finally out.

Nayanthara is known as the Lady superstar. The actress has made her place in the hearts of the audience and continues to entertain them with her blockbusters. The actress has now offered the fans a deeper look into her life with the docu-series, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

On Saturday, Netflix treated Nayanthara’s fans with the trailer of the documentary series giving a glimpse into her humble beginnings, the ups and downs in her career, and her reign as the lady superstar. Not only this, the Docu-series also shows unseen moments from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth’s reunion.

"I’ve shared so much of my life on screen, but this documentary is my gift to the fans — a chance to let them in on the chapters that shaped me. Creating this film has been a true labour of love, and I’m excited for them to see this side of my world. I want to thank my fans for being with me every step of the way; I hope it feels as personal to everyone as it does to me," Nayanthara shares.

“Nayanthara is my wife, my best friend, and someone I truly look up to. She’s faced every challenge head-on and has emerged stronger each time, embodying resilience in every sense. I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her fans to see the real her — the beautiful soul she is beyond the spotlight,” Vignesh Shivan adds.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, “It's exciting to partner with a talent powerhouse like Nayanthara as she opens up to the world in a rare show of faith, sharing some of the most challenging and magical moments of her life. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale reveals the person behind the superstar, and is an intimate story that celebrates resilience and love. This documentary is not just a glimpse into her life, but a testament to our commitment to offering audiences an authentic, unforgettable connection with the people they admire. And who better to do this with than Nayanthara, who has made a mark as Lady Superstar in the movies, and has had a journey that is equal parts challenging and magical!”

The documentary celebrates Nayanthara’s extraordinary film career, showcasing her as a trailblazer who has broken boundaries to pave the way for the future generation of female talent. The series is set to release on Netflix on November 18.

