Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan smile for paparazzi as they make rare public appearance with twins

One of the most celebrated couples in South industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spotted with their twins at Mumbai airport

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Tamil director Vignesh Shivan and his wife-actor Nayanthara, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony have recently made their first public appearance with their twins. The family was papped outside the airport as the couple held the twins in their hands as they entered the Mumbai Airport.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan entering the Mumbai Airport with their twins. The duo is one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. In the video, Nayanthara could be seen wearing black ripped jeans and a black crop sweatshirt and Vignesh was seen wearing a green T-shirt with black jeans. The twins were wearing the same outfit which is a Red check dungaree with a black t-shirt. The couple smiled and waved to the paparazzi before going inside the airport.

The couple tied the knot last year on June 9. Nayanthara had first met Vignesh on the sets of the Tamil Film Naanum Rowdy Dhan and their first work together led to the beginning of their fairytale love story. In 2017 the duo made their first appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore where Vignesh Shivan won the award for Best Director and he thanked the actress while calling him the ‘best human being.’ Later in 2021, the couple dropped a picture in which the actress was flaunting her engagement ring. The couple has sold the rights to their wedding to Netflix and netizens are eager to watch it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara who is one of the most celebrated south actresses is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan directed by Atlee. As per reports, Nayanthara has finished her set of shooting. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is working on his next action-entertainer movie titled ‘Wikki 6’ which stars Vijay Sethupathi. 

