Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reveal full name of their twins with cute photo, fans say, 'different & cool names..'

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of the most popular and loved couples in the south industry became parents to twin boys last year through surrogacy. The couple often shares pictures of their happy family with their fans and recently, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram and shared an adorable family picture while revealing the full names of his twins.

Earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s twins were addressed as Uyir and Ulag but now, the filmmaker has revealed the full names of the twins to his fans on social media. Sharing a couple of pictures wherein the boys can be seen cuddling with their mom Nayanthara, Vignesh briefly explained the meaning of the twins’ names and wrote, “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan (heart emoji). #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan (heart emoji) N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies' names. Our blessings and happiness.”

Netizens rushed to the comment section to shower their blessings on the twins and the couple. One of the comments read, “Beautiful names with very good meaning. #morepowertothefam.” Another fan commented, “Name is explanation is beautiful.” Another comment read, “may the god bless you both Rudroneel N Shivan and Daiwik N Shivan. Two of you be happy always with blessed parents and family.” Another fan wrote, “Super cool and different names like their Mom & Dad.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee’s directional Jawan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani among others in prominent roles. The Hindi-language action thriller movie is scheduled to release on June 2 in 2023. The actress will also be seen in an upcoming Tamil Movie directed by Ahmed titled Iraivan. The film also stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role and is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is now working on his next movie which is tentatively titled ‘Wikki 6. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

