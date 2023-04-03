Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reveal full name of their twins with cute photo, fans say, 'different & cool names..'

Vignesh Shivan shares an adorable photo of Nayanthara cuddling with their twin boys and reveals the full name of their twins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reveal full name of their twins with cute photo, fans say, 'different & cool names..'
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of the most popular and loved couples in the south industry became parents to twin boys last year through surrogacy. The couple often shares pictures of their happy family with their fans and recently, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram and shared an adorable family picture while revealing the full names of his twins.

Earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s twins were addressed as Uyir and Ulag but now, the filmmaker has revealed the full names of the twins to his fans on social media. Sharing a couple of pictures wherein the boys can be seen cuddling with their mom Nayanthara, Vignesh briefly explained the meaning of the twins’ names and wrote, “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan (heart emoji). #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan (heart emoji) N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies' names. Our blessings and happiness.”

Netizens rushed to the comment section to shower their blessings on the twins and the couple. One of the comments read, “Beautiful names with very good meaning. #morepowertothefam.” Another fan commented, “Name is explanation is beautiful.” Another comment read, “may the god bless you both Rudroneel N Shivan and Daiwik N Shivan. Two of you be happy always with blessed parents and family.” Another fan wrote, “Super cool and different names like their Mom & Dad.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee’s directional Jawan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani among others in prominent roles. The Hindi-language action thriller movie is scheduled to release on June 2 in 2023. The actress will also be seen in an upcoming Tamil Movie directed by Ahmed titled Iraivan. The film also stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role and is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is now working on his next movie which is tentatively titled ‘Wikki 6. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. 

Read Nayanthara to break her 'no bikini' rule for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, will don swimsuit on screen after 16 years: Report

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.