In the letter, Nayanthara also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Actor Nayanthara on Saturday stunned everyone with her open letter dedicated to Dhanush, calling out the latter for not letting her use film footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' for her Netflix wedding documentary.

In the letter, she also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

"The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us. The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This NetFlix Documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan," she added.

Nayanthara further questioned Dhanush's vengeance against her and mentioned that she would give a befitting reply to his legal notice. "I am in receipt of your legal notice and we shall respond to it befittingly through lawful means. Your refusal to give NOC for the use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the courts from the copyright angle but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God," she wrote.

Describing Dhanush as a "vile" person, she wrote, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016)."

Nayanthara concluded her letter with a plea for reconciliation. She requested Dhanush to "spread love". "Through this letter, I only wish and pray that you come to peace with your inner self over the success of some people whom you knew from the past.The world is a big place. It's meant for everyone. It's okay for people you know to come up in life. It's okay for normal people with no background in cinema to make it big. It's okay if some people make connections and are happy. It doesn't take away anything from you. It's only an ode to their work, blessings and people's kindness."

"You may fabricate some fake story and pack it with punch lines and deliver it in your next audio launch too, but god is watching. I wish to introduce a German word into your vocabulary, "schadenfreude" and ensure that you don't taste that emotion with us or anyone anymore. And truly, in this world where it's easy to look down upon people, there is also joy in other's joys, there is happiness in seeing other people's happiness and hope that comes from other's stories. That is the reason behind our NetFlix Documentary. I suggest you also watch it and maybe it might change your mind. It is important to #SpreadLove and I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of doing it and not just sayingit. Om Namah Shivaya," the letter read.

While the exact details of the alleged dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush have not been known yet, the actress' claims have sparked discussions within the industry. Dhanush has not reacted to Nayanthara's letter yet.

For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan film featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)