Nayab Midha scripts history with India's first sold-out stadium poetry show, ticket proceeds to fund Assam flood relief

Nayab Midha made history as India's first spoken-word artist to headline a sold-out stadium show. Her Rajkumari performance at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, held on August 16, blended poetry with social impact, supporting Assam flood relief and education for underprivileged children.

In a landmark moment for Indian performance poetry, acclaimed storyteller Nayab Midha has become the country’s first spoken-word artist to headline a sold-out stadium show. Her celebrated production Rajkumari drew a packed house at New Delhi’s iconic Talkatora Stadium on August 16, underscoring the growing reach of poetry and spoken-word performances. The evening also carried a strong social message, with a portion of the ticket proceeds going towards urgent relief efforts for Assam flood victims, while the education of underprivileged children in Delhi was fully sponsored through a partnership with not-for-profit organisation Initiators Of Change.

The event brought together music, literature and live performance, with Arjan Singh providing the musical accompaniment. Rajat Sood hosted the evening, which opened with performances by Deepanshi Rao, Yahya Bootwala and Shachi Pathak, aka Firdaus. The audience also included business leaders Bani G Anand and Ghazal Alagh, content creators Nancy Tyagi and Saloni Gaur, and fashion designers Rishi and Vibhuti. The show celebrated Hindi literature while presenting poetry as a dynamic art form capable of commanding mainstream audiences and some of the country’s biggest stages.

Dressed in a custom creation by Rishi & Vibhuti, Nayab received a standing ovation towards the end of the performance. Her poem Avsaad drew the loudest cheers of the evening, while Muskurao and Chand prompted deeply emotional reactions from the audience. At the heart of Rajkumari was Nayab’s empowering message to women in the audience: to see themselves as their own princesses and take ownership of their stories, choices and self-worth, rather than wait to be rescued or defined by someone else.

Nayab Midha states, "This is a milestone that transcends a single performance. Our stories, our language and our art deserve stadiums, not just side stages. Standing there, I was absolutely mesmerised by the atmosphere. There was a stunning moon on stage, and once I stepped off and saw the auditorium through the eyes of the audience, I was left in absolute awe of how it looked and felt. I never could have imagined that a spoken word show could look this breathtaking; it was a surreal experience. Most importantly, every woman who came to Talkatora tonight is a Rajkumari, and I hope she leaves knowing that her story is entirely her own to write."

Parul Mundra, Founder, Tarashna states, “From the day Nayab Midha and I first started in a 250-seater room, I knew this show was destined for greatness. With our very first stadium show, our vision was to build something truly iconic- a massive, world-class production unlike anything ever seen in the history of spoken word poetry. Selling out Talkatora Stadium is a monumental milestone that officially proves poetry belongs on the grandest stages in the world."

The event was presented by India's first financial platform and mobile app designed specifically for women LXMI and produced and promoted by Tarashana Management and Beacon Live.

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