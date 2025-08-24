Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...

Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video

Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world

Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say

Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’

From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic step

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Bore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Alia Bhatt, discover Bollywood actors who embraced method acting with fearless dedication. Aamir Khan, Irrfan Khan, and Ranveer Singh redefined authenticity on screen with powerful transformations and unforgettable performances.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 01:48 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood has witnessed countless memorable performances, but some stand out for the sheer intensity and dedication actors bring to their craft. Method acting, a technique where performers fully immerse themselves in their characters, has been adopted fearlessly by several Bollywood stars. These actors have gone beyond the script, often transforming themselves physically and emotionally to deliver unforgettable performances.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Untitled-design-71

    Known for his raw and realistic acting style, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has delivered some of Bollywood’s most compelling performances. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Manto, he dives deep into his roles, often living the experiences of his characters to bring authenticity on screen.

    Irrfan Khan

    Untitled-design-73

    The late Irrfan Khan was a master of subtlety and depth. His performances in films like Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox showcased his ability to embody characters with grace and precision. Irrfan’s methodical approach made his acting timeless and universally acclaimed.

    Aamir Khan

    Untitled-design-75

    Called Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” Aamir Khan is famous for his method-acting dedication. From gaining weight for Dangal to perfecting the mannerisms of a dyslexic child’s supportive teacher in Taare Zameen Par, Aamir leaves no stone unturned in his quest for authenticity.

    Ranveer Singh

    Untitled-design-72

    Known for his high-energy performances, Ranveer Singh takes method acting to bold levels. For roles in films like Padmaavat and Gully Boy, he not only transformed physically but also immersed himself in the psyche of his characters, earning critical acclaim for his intensity.

    Alia Bhatt

    Untitled-design-74

    Alia Bhatt has displayed remarkable dedication to her roles. Her preparation for Udta Punjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi showed her willingness to go beyond comfort zones, studying real-life references and transforming herself emotionally.

    These Bollywood actors prove that method acting is more than just a technique; it’s a fearless commitment to living a character’s truth. Their dedication has not only redefined performance standards in Indian cinema but also inspired future generations of actors to push creative boundaries. 

    ALSO READ: 6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more
    Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch
    Supreme Court's BIG verdict on removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
    Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
    Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH
    Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand,
    Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
    Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue
    Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
    Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE