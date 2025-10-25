Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'Jitne hours...'

Deepika's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, over a reported request for an eight-hour workday sparked industry-wide conversations on work-life balance in cinema. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui weighed in one the debate and shifts in the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika's 8-hour work shift controversy

Nawazuddin, who is currently basking in the success of Thamma, reacted to Deepika Padukone's exit from two Telugu movies, 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2989 AD', over 8-hour shifts demand in the industry. Nawazuddin said that he isn't familiar with the matter; however, he shared that flexible hours should be available to everyone, tailored to their comfort levels.

“I don't know much about it. I'm yet to read about it in detail. Jo comfortable ho, jitne hours comfortable ho, sabke liye hone chahiye. Jisme aap na thake aur apna kaam bhi aasani se karke chale (whatever is comfortable and should be for everyone. It should be in a way so that you don't get tired and it allows you to easily complete your work),” he told India Today.

Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand

Deepika's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, over a reported request for an eight-hour workday sparked industry-wide conversations on work-life balance in cinema. Addressing the same, she had said, “In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don’t think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. I am saying this as if I may say so…a top star. Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew,” the 39-year-old told Brut.

Asserting that she is not the first one to ask for an eight-hour shift, the Piku actor said: “Beyond that, I am not the first one who’s asked for something like this. In fact, there are numerous actors within the industry and other industries and professions. Even in the Indian film industry, there are many male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years. It’s never made headlines," she had added.