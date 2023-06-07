Nawazuddin Siddiqui divorce: Know all about ex-wife Aaliya's current love life, allegations against Badlapur actor

Social media was quick to respond to a recent post of Nawazuddin Sidiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya, who had shared an update on her love life. Taking to social media, Aaliya posted a legenthy post on Instagram in which she revealed that she had “moved on” in her life.

On Instagram, she wrote, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Aaliya told ETimes about her present relationship, which she described as "more than friendship". She said that she was touched by his brilliance and that he is a gentleman. She added that he is from Itlay and that she met him in Dubai. Aaliya said that the two had been close friends for a very long time.

What accusations has Aaliya made against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her ex-husband?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family were allegedly harassed by Aaliya during the time of their divorce. Aaliya later said in March that the star had kicked her and their two kids out of his home. The Bombay High Court had earlier advised the couple to try to settle their issues peacefully while keeping in mind what would be best for their young children.

Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya's representative, had already received the settlement proposal from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in March. Nawazuddin's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, submitted a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor's wife on January 23.

Later, Aaliya was contacted by Mumbai's Versova Police to answer questions about the incident. Later, Aaliya's representative revealed some horrifying details about how Nawazuddin's family unlawfully tortured Aaliya and denied her access to food, a bed and a bathroom.

Right on, Aaliya is living in Dubai with kids after Nawazuddin and she agreed to not hamper their kids' future. The court has directed Nawazuddin to fulfill all his duties and to ensure good living conditions for them.

