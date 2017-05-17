Nawazuddin excited to showcase 'Manto' at Cannes market

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is excited to showcase his film "Manto" in the market section of the Cannes Film Festival, which began today.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is excited to showcase his film "Manto" in the market section of the Cannes Film Festival, which began today.

The actor is playing famous short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto in the Nandita Das-directed film.

The "Manjhi: The Mountain Man" actor is currently shooting in Croatia for an international series based on the Mac Mafia.

"It's a great festival and some of the world's best movies are screened there every year. It's special every time.

Every actor, big or small, is respected there. It's an experience that every actor needs to be a part of at least once in their lives," Nawazuddin said in a statement.

The 42-year-old star will leave for Cannes tomorrow, and the promo of the film will be screened on May 20.

The festival runs till May 28.

Nawaz is a regular at the festival as his previous films "The Lunchbox", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Miss Lovely", "Liar's Dice" and "Raman Raghav 2.0" were screened in the sidebar section of Cannes.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)