Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details

Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's sequel will be 'biggest multi-starrer in history of cinema'

Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'

Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja, says family members are being used in 'big conspiracy'

Government Doon Medical College row: Dehradun college student alleges brutal ragging, assault; inquiry underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'

Shanzay Ali Rohail, wife of Junaid Safdar, wore Indian designer outfits by Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani for her mehendi and wedding, sparking mixed reactions on Pakistani social media over cross-border fashion choices.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wedding of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, has become a hot topic on social media, not just for its grandeur but also because of the bride’s fashion choices. Wife of Junaid Safdar, Shanzay Ali Rohail, was the main factor in an online debate after her wedding celebration pictures got leaked. Shanzay's choice of Indian designers for her outfits brought about a wide range of reactions from the Pakistani social media users, which made her personal celebration a hot topic of discussion.

What she wore at the wedding celebrations:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shanzay Ali Rohail wore outfits by well-known Indian designers for her wedding celebrations, which quickly became a topic of discussion online. Pastel-coloured lehenga, made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, well known for its detailed embroidery and traditional style, was the piece she selected for the mehendi ceremony. Her wedding outfit was a traditional red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani, they say. Her fashion choices got a lot of appreciation for their delicacy and prettiness, but at the same time, drew heated discussions on social media because of their cross-border origin.

Social media reactions and debate:

Shanzay Ali Rohail's selection of Indian designer outfits attracted various opinions on social media. A few were quick to point out her neglect of Pakistani designers, relating it to cultural and political conflicts. Conversely, some supporters argued that the bride should have the freedom to wear whatever she wants, and fashion is a matter of individual preference, not a political topic. Many pointed out that the admiration for designers from both sides of the border is usual and should be honoured.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa reveal name of their baby daughter, share her first photo: 'We introduce our greatest blessing'

A personal choice turns public discussion:

The argument about Shanzay Ali Rohail’s wedding gowns reflects how the personal lives of famous families close to the public can be very easily talked about. Even though the marriage was a private and happy affair, the argument demonstrates how social media frequently converts fashion decisions into larger discussions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan
'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam
Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar
Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?
Delhi-NCR schools update: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift schools to online mode?
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement