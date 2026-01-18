Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'

Shanzay Ali Rohail, wife of Junaid Safdar, wore Indian designer outfits by Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani for her mehendi and wedding, sparking mixed reactions on Pakistani social media over cross-border fashion choices.

The wedding of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, has become a hot topic on social media, not just for its grandeur but also because of the bride’s fashion choices. Wife of Junaid Safdar, Shanzay Ali Rohail, was the main factor in an online debate after her wedding celebration pictures got leaked. Shanzay's choice of Indian designers for her outfits brought about a wide range of reactions from the Pakistani social media users, which made her personal celebration a hot topic of discussion.

What she wore at the wedding celebrations:

Shanzay Ali Rohail wore outfits by well-known Indian designers for her wedding celebrations, which quickly became a topic of discussion online. Pastel-coloured lehenga, made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, well known for its detailed embroidery and traditional style, was the piece she selected for the mehendi ceremony. Her wedding outfit was a traditional red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani, they say. Her fashion choices got a lot of appreciation for their delicacy and prettiness, but at the same time, drew heated discussions on social media because of their cross-border origin.

Social media reactions and debate:

Shanzay Ali Rohail's selection of Indian designer outfits attracted various opinions on social media. A few were quick to point out her neglect of Pakistani designers, relating it to cultural and political conflicts. Conversely, some supporters argued that the bride should have the freedom to wear whatever she wants, and fashion is a matter of individual preference, not a political topic. Many pointed out that the admiration for designers from both sides of the border is usual and should be honoured.

A personal choice turns public discussion:

The argument about Shanzay Ali Rohail’s wedding gowns reflects how the personal lives of famous families close to the public can be very easily talked about. Even though the marriage was a private and happy affair, the argument demonstrates how social media frequently converts fashion decisions into larger discussions.