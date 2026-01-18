FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttar Pradesh witnesses alarming fall in female voters, names of 15.5 million women voters deleted from draft rolls in SIR first phase

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again

Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning

Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class Rs 50, check all key features, ticket prices

Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'

India announce white-ball squads for Australia tour: Pratika Rawal dropped, veteran returns after seven years

ICC intervenes to fix visa row affecting Pakistan-origin players before T20 World Cup 2026

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, how to vote, everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's advisor Navarro

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'

Shanzay Ali Rohail, wife of Junaid Safdar, wore Indian designer outfits by Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani for her mehendi and wedding, sparking mixed reactions on Pakistani social media over cross-border fashion choices.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wedding of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, has become a hot topic on social media, not just for its grandeur but also because of the bride’s fashion choices. Wife of Junaid Safdar, Shanzay Ali Rohail, was the main factor in an online debate after her wedding celebration pictures got leaked. Shanzay's choice of Indian designers for her outfits brought about a wide range of reactions from the Pakistani social media users, which made her personal celebration a hot topic of discussion.

What she wore at the wedding celebrations:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shanzay Ali Rohail wore outfits by well-known Indian designers for her wedding celebrations, which quickly became a topic of discussion online. Pastel-coloured lehenga, made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, well known for its detailed embroidery and traditional style, was the piece she selected for the mehendi ceremony. Her wedding outfit was a traditional red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani, they say. Her fashion choices got a lot of appreciation for their delicacy and prettiness, but at the same time, drew heated discussions on social media because of their cross-border origin.

Social media reactions and debate:

Shanzay Ali Rohail's selection of Indian designer outfits attracted various opinions on social media. A few were quick to point out her neglect of Pakistani designers, relating it to cultural and political conflicts. Conversely, some supporters argued that the bride should have the freedom to wear whatever she wants, and fashion is a matter of individual preference, not a political topic. Many pointed out that the admiration for designers from both sides of the border is usual and should be honoured.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa reveal name of their baby daughter, share her first photo: 'We introduce our greatest blessing'

A personal choice turns public discussion:

The argument about Shanzay Ali Rohail’s wedding gowns reflects how the personal lives of famous families close to the public can be very easily talked about. Even though the marriage was a private and happy affair, the argument demonstrates how social media frequently converts fashion decisions into larger discussions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize
Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century
Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record
'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again
'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's advisor Navarro
Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning
Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioni
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class Rs 50, check all key features, ticket prices
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class R
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement