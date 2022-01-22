Navya Naveli poses with grey hair, garners praise from Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar- See pics

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli has put the message of 'love oneself' loud and clear. She posted two pictures in a carousel post where she's looking elegant in a pink saree, and she's posing with grace, proudly flaunting her grey hair. These pictures of Navya got frenzy on the internet, and netizens appreciated the 25-year-old's carefree persona.

Take a glimpse of gracious Navya

Navya's uncle Abhishek Bachchan reacted to her picture with a hug emoji. Whereas, director Zoya Akhtar also praised her with a heart emoji. While her other followers flocked the comment section by praising her as 'stunner,' 'pretty,' 'beautiful.' one of the users asked her, "Leave everything aside, when are you making a debut in Bollywood, eagerly waiting for it." Another user pointed out her resemblance with Abhishek and said, "You same look like your mamu abhishek bacchan."

Last year in December, Abhishek penned an emotional note of Navya Nanda on the occasion of her birthday. Abhishek Bachchan on Monday took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for his Navya Nanda. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda.” Alongside the note, he posted a childhood image of Navya. Navya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother Shweta.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dug out a childhood picture of Navya. In the image, Shweta can be seen holding little Navya in her arms. “Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright everywhere you go,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.