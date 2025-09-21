Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri

During Navratri, Bollywood leading ladies have beautifully portrayed Maa Durga’s nine avatars, showcasing strength, grace, and divinity. From Sridevi to Taapsee Pannu, these actresses embody courage, compassion, and power, inspiring audiences through films, TV specials, and festive performances.

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the divine Goddess Durga, is a time when devotion, culture, and spirituality come together. Over the years, Bollywood has beautifully depicted the essence of Maa Durga through its films, television shows, and special performances. Leading actresses, with their grace and screen presence, have embodied the goddess’s various avatars, inspiring audiences with their portrayal of strength, virtue, and divinity.

Sridevi

Sridevi’s iconic performances in devotional films of the 1980s and 1990s showcased her ability to embody goddess-like poise and compassion. Her portrayal of feminine power left a lasting impression on audiences, aligning perfectly with the spirit of Navratri.

Rekha

Rekha has been known for her ethereal charm in mythological roles. Her performances in films and televised specials often represented Shakti, the divine energy of Maa Durga.

Vidya Balan

Vidya’s intense screen presence made her ideal for portraying goddesses in contemporary retellings. Her role in devotional dramas brought modern relevance to Maa Durga’s courage and strength.

Deepika Padukone

From grand festival promotions to special cultural programs, Deepika has portrayed goddess-like elegance, reflecting Durga’s power and benevolence.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has embodied several traditional roles during festive television specials, representing the nurturing yet formidable aspects of the goddess.

Kajol

In certain devotional projects, Kajol’s performances captured Durga’s protective and compassionate nature, resonating with audiences during Navratri celebrations.

ALSO READ: October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s versatility allowed her to portray mythological and modern interpretations of goddess figures, emphasising Durga’s strength and justice.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s youthful energy has been used in festival specials to depict the goddess in vibrant, celebratory sequences, highlighting devotion and cultural traditions.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu’s portrayals emphasise empowerment, aligning with Durga’s warrior aspect, inspiring viewers to embrace strength and courage in daily life.

From the silver screen to television and festival specials, Bollywood leading ladies have beautifully represented Maa Durga’s nine avatars, bringing her divine qualities to life. During Navratri, these portrayals not only celebrate the goddess but also highlight women’s power, resilience, and grace in contemporary storytelling.