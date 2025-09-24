Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

Celebrate Navratri by watching these 8 powerful women-centric Bollywood films, from Mardaani to Mom. These movies showcase strong female leads who inspire with stories of courage, resilience, and empowerment. Perfect picks to honour the spirit of Shakti this festive season.

Navratri, a festival dedicated to the worship of the divine feminine energy or ‘Shakti’, is the perfect occasion to celebrate women’s strength, resilience, and empowerment. Bollywood, known for its diverse storytelling, has given us several inspiring women-centric films that showcase powerful female protagonists who challenge societal norms, fight injustice, and inspire millions. This Navratri, why not celebrate by watching some of these remarkable films that honour the spirit of womanhood?

Mardaani (2014)

Mardaani stars Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless police officer battling a ruthless human trafficking racket. Her unwavering determination and courage make this film a thrilling tribute to women’s strength in the face of adversity.

Mom (2017)

Sridevi delivers one of her most powerful performances in Mom, where she plays a mother seeking justice for her daughter who falls victim to a brutal crime. The film explores themes of motherhood, justice, and resilience.

Queen (2013)

Queen tells the story of Rani, played by Kangana Ranaut, who embarks on a solo honeymoon after her fiancé calls off their wedding. Through her journey, she discovers self-love, independence, and confidence.

Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan shines in Kahaani as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. The film combines suspense with a portrayal of quiet determination and strength.

Thappad (2020)

Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, deals with the issue of domestic violence and a woman’s fight for respect after her husband slaps her. The film sends a strong message about dignity and self-worth.

Raazi (2018)

Alia Bhatt stars in Raazi as a young Indian spy married into a Pakistani family during the Indo-Pak war. Her bravery and sacrifice reflect patriotism and inner strength.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

This biographical film features Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female Air Force pilots in combat. It highlights breaking barriers and chasing dreams against all odds.

Panga (2020)

Kangana Ranaut plays a former kabaddi champion who returns to the sport after motherhood. Panga celebrates passion, determination, and balancing personal and professional life.

These films embody the spirit of Navratri, honouring strength, courage, and empowerment. Watching these powerful stories is a great way to celebrate the festival and get inspired by women who fight their battles with grit and grace.