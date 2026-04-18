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Navjyot Singh on Khat's, hints at his next big step into music world: 'Song has changed my position, not me'

Navjot Ahuja is gaining global attention after his breakout track ‘Khat’ topped Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and went viral across multiple countries, significantly boosting his listenership and career momentum.

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Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Navjyot Singh on Khat's, hints at his next big step into music world: 'Song has changed my position, not me'
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Independent artist Navjot Ahuja, who recently captured widespread attention with his breakout track Khat, is entering a new phase in his career, with early signs pointing towards a potential India tour.

‘Khat’ becomes a global viral sensation:

H3N2 virus 2026 04 18T175358 305

The singer-songwriter, who has spent over a decade writing and producing his own music, saw Khat climb to #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50, where it held its position for over 30 days. The track has since travelled across borders, charting in India, Pakistan, and the UAE, while also pushing his monthly listenership to over 8.6 million.

Beyond the numbers, Khat has struck a deep emotional chord with listeners, with audiences across platforms embracing the track and making it their own, turning it into something that feels both personal and shared. Speaking about this phase, Navjot Ahuja shared: “Khat changed my position, not me.”

He further added, “Honestly, nothing about this was planned. Khat came from a very real, personal space, so seeing the kind of love it’s received has been surreal. What’s been most special is how deeply people are connecting with it- in ways that feel honest and personal to them. Internally, I’m still the same. I don’t really think of it in terms of peaks or milestones for me; it’s just another step in the journey. The process hasn’t really changed for me. I still approach music the same way, just trying to stay true to what I feel. I’ve been wanting to take these songs into real spaces and share that emotion more closely with people.”

Also read: Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, netizens say 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai'

From Jaipur roots to global recognition:

From Jaipur to global viral charts, Navjot’s journey has been anything but conventional. Long before the spotlight, his relationship with music began with writing - not as a strategy, but as a way to process and express. That instinct continues to shape his work today, grounding this new phase in the same honesty that first resonated with listeners. With the momentum around Khat, there are growing indications that Navjot may soon take his music into live spaces, further strengthening his connection with audiences. Navjot Ahuja has also recently joined REPRESENT and will now be managed by the company, marking the beginning of this next phase of growth.

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