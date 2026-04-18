Navjyot Singh on Khat's, hints at his next big step into music world: 'Song has changed my position, not me'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Navjot Ahuja is gaining global attention after his breakout track ‘Khat’ topped Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and went viral across multiple countries, significantly boosting his listenership and career momentum.