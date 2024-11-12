Navjot Singh Sidhu was ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show after his comments on the Pulwama attack in 2019.

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Navjot Singh Sidhu. The short teaser of the episode showed the former cricketer and commentator occupying the throne. Archana Puran Singh ran towards Kapil Sharma and said, "Kapil, tell Sardar sahab to get off my seat. He’s taken over my spot." It is then revealed that Navjot has come to the show as a guest with his wife Navjot Kaur. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife and former actress Geeta Basra will also be seen as the guests.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was a part of Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show from 2013 to 2019. However, he was removed after his comments on the Pulwama attack. After the attack, Sidhu had said to the media, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished." Just a day after his comments, Navjot was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.

Talking about his exit from Kapil Sharma's show, Navjot wrote on X, then Twitter, "I had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session due to which I couldn’t go for the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow."

The Great Indian Kapil Show episode featuring Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur, Harbhajat Singh, and Geeta Basra as guests will premiere on Netflix on November 16, Saturday.

