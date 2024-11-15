Sidhu refrained from detailing his departure from The Kapil Sharma and just alluded to political reasons leading to his exit.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s replacement with Archana Puran Singh had been a running joke on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the real reason behind the cricketer-turned-politician’s exit from the show remained unknown. In a recent podcast interview, Sidhu looked back on his journey on the popular comedy show as a judge.

Sidhu refrained from detailing his departure from The Kapil Sharma and just alluded to political reasons leading to his exit. “There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius,” he said during his appearance on The Grain Talk Show.

Sidhu also heaped praises on the host of comedians, Ali Asgar, and Sunil Grover among others who featured on the show. “There was dadi (Ali Asgar) and everyone. I wish everyone could get together… Everyone dispersed. Now Gutthi (Sunil Grover) is back. He met me in Goa. He is wonderful. He comes on for 10–15 minutes and regales everybody. He is another genius,” he added.

Sidhu’s removal as a judge took place in 2019 following his contentious remarks on the Pulwama attack. After this, Archana Puran Singh took over as the judge of the show. Meanwhile, the former cricketer is set to make a grand appearance on The Grea Indian Kapil Show. He is not returning to steal Singh's seat but as a guest on one of the episodes of this week's episode of the show. He will accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. The Great Indian Kapil Show airs every Saturday on Netflix India at 8 p.m.