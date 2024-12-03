The upcoming Bollywood film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and SKN Productions, and will be helmed by National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh.

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra has launched a nationwide search for a fresh face to play the female lead in an exciting new Hindi film directed by Sai Rajesh, a national award winner. Produced by industry heavyweights Allu Aravind, SKN and Madhu Mantena, the film promises to be a unique love story and a golden opportunity for aspiring female actors.

Mukesh Chhabra announced this talent search on his social media with a creative video outlining the specific requirements for the role. The clip was captioned, "Here is the rare chance to step into the spotlight and give wings to your talent. If you’ve got the passion and acting skills, this is your time to shine on the big screen." It mentioned that the interesting candidates can send in their entries on the email id - mukeshchhabra@mccc.in.

The casting call is open to talent from all corners of India, emphasising the director’s commitment to finding the perfect fit for the character. Sai Rajesh, known for his authentic storytelling, is keen on casting someone who can bring depth and authenticity to this pivotal role.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the film will be the official Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh-directed coming-of-age romantic drama Baby. Released in 2023, the Telugu movie starred Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Anand Deverakonda, and Viraj Ashwin in the leading roles. Made in just Rs 10 crore, Baby grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and became one of the biggest Telugu hits last year.

