Renowned Monk and Mental Health Researcher Ishan Shivanand Launches International Bestseller "The Practice of Immortality" in India
Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'
7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You
Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know
Mikkhail Vaswani hosts 2025 ICC Annual Conference in Singapore
National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports
Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan
American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’
Viral video: Salman Khan dances his heart out with family during Ganpati Visarjan, bhaijaan's love for his niece, nephew wins netizens
Polish Air Force F-16 crashes during air show rehearsals, video shows aircraft falling 90 degree, later exploding in massive fireball; pilot dead
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Ranveer Singh share a deep passion for sports beyond acting. From football and basketball to badminton, cycling, and polo, these celebrities live and breathe sports off-screen.
Bollywood celebrities are often admired for their acting talent, glamour, and on-screen presence. However, many stars have passions that extend far beyond cinema, particularly in the field of sports. For some, sports are not just a hobby but an integral part of their lifestyle, with several even having professional or family backgrounds in athletics. Here are some Bollywood stars who live and breathe sports off-screen.
Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most dedicated football enthusiasts. Known to play matches regularly with fellow actors in Mumbai, Ranbir also co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) team Mumbai City FC. His love for the sport is so strong that he often spends weekends on the field rather than at glamorous parties.
Before becoming a Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone was a national-level badminton player, following in the footsteps of her father, legendary shuttler Prakash Padukone. Though she eventually chose acting, her passion for fitness and discipline stems from her years on the court.
Salman Khan is known for his rigorous fitness regime, and sports play a huge part in it. The superstar is often spotted cycling around Mumbai, sometimes covering long distances. He is also an avid swimmer and credits these activities for keeping him in top shape.
Randeep Hooda is known for his intense screen presence, but other than that, he also excelled in polo and show jumping, winning national-level medals. The actor is a skilled equestrian who not only rides but also participates in polo matches and show jumping.
Ranveer Singh’s first love was basketball. His passion for the game is so strong that he went on to become the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, inspiring fans to embrace the sport.
ALSO READ: Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about