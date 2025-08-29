National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports

Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Ranveer Singh share a deep passion for sports beyond acting. From football and basketball to badminton, cycling, and polo, these celebrities live and breathe sports off-screen.

Bollywood celebrities are often admired for their acting talent, glamour, and on-screen presence. However, many stars have passions that extend far beyond cinema, particularly in the field of sports. For some, sports are not just a hobby but an integral part of their lifestyle, with several even having professional or family backgrounds in athletics. Here are some Bollywood stars who live and breathe sports off-screen.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most dedicated football enthusiasts. Known to play matches regularly with fellow actors in Mumbai, Ranbir also co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) team Mumbai City FC. His love for the sport is so strong that he often spends weekends on the field rather than at glamorous parties.

Deepika Padukone

Before becoming a Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone was a national-level badminton player, following in the footsteps of her father, legendary shuttler Prakash Padukone. Though she eventually chose acting, her passion for fitness and discipline stems from her years on the court.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for his rigorous fitness regime, and sports play a huge part in it. The superstar is often spotted cycling around Mumbai, sometimes covering long distances. He is also an avid swimmer and credits these activities for keeping him in top shape.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is known for his intense screen presence, but other than that, he also excelled in polo and show jumping, winning national-level medals. The actor is a skilled equestrian who not only rides but also participates in polo matches and show jumping.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s first love was basketball. His passion for the game is so strong that he went on to become the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, inspiring fans to embrace the sport.

