Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Renowned Monk and Mental Health Researcher Ishan Shivanand Launches International Bestseller "The Practice of Immortality" in India

Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'

7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You

Manoj Jarange Patil Mumbai Morcha: Traffic advisory issued ahead of protest day 1, THESE key roads closed, diverted, here’s all we know

Mikkhail Vaswani hosts 2025 ICC Annual Conference in Singapore

National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports

Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

American economist decodes Donald Trump tariffs and BRICS alternative, says 'US acting as world's tough guy against…’

Viral video: Salman Khan dances his heart out with family during Ganpati Visarjan, bhaijaan's love for his niece, nephew wins netizens

Polish Air Force F-16 crashes during air show rehearsals, video shows aircraft falling 90 degree, later exploding in massive fireball; pilot dead

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Renowned Monk and Mental Health Researcher Ishan Shivanand Launches International Bestseller "The Practice of Immortality" in India

Ishan Shivanand Launches Bestseller 'The Practice of Immortality' in India

Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'

Ankur: 'Reliability is the foundation of every result that lasts'

7 underrated K-Dramas you can watch on YouTube, from Kingmaker to Tomorrow With You

7 underrated K-dramas worth watching free on YouTube

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports

Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Ranveer Singh share a deep passion for sports beyond acting. From football and basketball to badminton, cycling, and polo, these celebrities live and breathe sports off-screen.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

National Sports Day 2025: 5 Bollywood stars who shine beyond acting with their love for sports
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood celebrities are often admired for their acting talent, glamour, and on-screen presence. However, many stars have passions that extend far beyond cinema, particularly in the field of sports. For some, sports are not just a hobby but an integral part of their lifestyle, with several even having professional or family backgrounds in athletics. Here are some Bollywood stars who live and breathe sports off-screen.

Ranbir Kapoor

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T094904-570

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most dedicated football enthusiasts. Known to play matches regularly with fellow actors in Mumbai, Ranbir also co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) team Mumbai City FC. His love for the sport is so strong that he often spends weekends on the field rather than at glamorous parties.

Deepika Padukone

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T095031-855

Before becoming a Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone was a national-level badminton player, following in the footsteps of her father, legendary shuttler Prakash Padukone. Though she eventually chose acting, her passion for fitness and discipline stems from her years on the court.

Salman Khan

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T095146-259

Salman Khan is known for his rigorous fitness regime, and sports play a huge part in it. The superstar is often spotted cycling around Mumbai, sometimes covering long distances. He is also an avid swimmer and credits these activities for keeping him in top shape.

Randeep Hooda

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T095805-070

Randeep Hooda is known for his intense screen presence, but other than that, he also excelled in polo and show jumping, winning national-level medals. The actor is a skilled equestrian who not only rides but also participates in polo matches and show jumping.

Ranveer Singh

Untitled-design-2025-08-29-T095927-106

Ranveer Singh’s first love was basketball. His passion for the game is so strong that he went on to become the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, inspiring fans to embrace the sport.

ALSO READ: Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?
PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI...
Meet woman, IIT Roorkee graduate, who left 22 lakh job, later cleared UPSC exam in her fourth attempt wih AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, IIT Roorkee graduate, who left 22 lakh job, later cleared...
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's fitness secrets: From cycling to mindful eating
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's fitness secrets
After Nikki Bhati's death, another dowry case in UP: Constable husband tries to burn wife alive
After Nikki Bhati's death, another dowry case in UP: Constable husband and famil
Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'
Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE