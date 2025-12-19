FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...

Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka as captain

Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: Here's how to check if your name is on voter list

Dhurandhar mania in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become most pirated Indian movie

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon at ibps.in, get direct LINK, steps to download Officer Scale 1 result here

Jeffrey Epstein files update: When will DOJ release documents? Know timing, what to expect from the files, other details

This UK-based TV personality praises Indian Railways, calls Vande Bharat better than...; WATCH

'National Jiju' Nick Jonas dances to THIS song from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's hiarious reaction goes viral - Watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

Singapore Police denies any foul play in Zubeen Garg's death

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'National Jiju' Nick Jonas dances to THIS song from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's hiarious reaction goes viral - Watch viral video

Nick Jonas went viral after dancing to a song from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, earning love from Indian fans, the 'National Jiju' tag, and a fun reaction from Ranveer himself.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

'National Jiju' Nick Jonas dances to THIS song from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's hiarious reaction goes viral - Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

American singer and actor Nick Jonas recently won hearts on the internet after he was seen dancing to a Bollywood song from Ranveer Singh’s hit film Dhurandhar. Such a fun video went viral instantly, delighting many Indian fans, which once again underscores Nick's growing penchant for Bollywood culture.

Nick Jonas gets into ‘Dhurandhar’ mood:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nick posted a video on his social media account, which showed him dancing along to a famous Dhurandhar track with his brothers. The short film was taken before one of his concerts, revealing that Nick was using the lively Bollywood song as his pre-show energiser. His smooth dancing and happy aura were immediately noticed.

Fans call him ‘National Jiju’:

When the video was posted on the internet, the fans immediately started to show their love in the comments. By the way, a lot of the comments were jokingly referring to Nick as the 'National Jiju', a name that he got after marrying the famous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. Nick’s love for Indian music was praised by fans, and they admired the way he effortlessly got into the groove of Bollywood music.

Also read: FA9LA rapper Flipperachi shares how life has changed after Akshaye Khanna's viral song in Dhurandhar: 'I honestly can't...'

Ranveer Singh reacts:

The moment that went viral became more and more remarkable when the star of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, reacted to Nick's video with a hilarious comment. His answer was so good that it not only increased the excitement but also somehow brought the clip into discussion again, thus making the fans even more delighted.

Bollywood’s global reach:

Dhurandhar, among others, has received huge amounts of popularity mainly because its music has been trending on social media. The fact that Nick Jonas has been dancing to the song is clearly an illustration of the continuing global reach and connection of Bollywood music with international artists.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'
Singapore Police denies any foul play in Zubeen Garg's death
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8
Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...
Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune
Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka as captain
Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka
Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: Here's how to check if your name is on voter list
Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: How to check your name
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement