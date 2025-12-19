'National Jiju' Nick Jonas dances to THIS song from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's hiarious reaction goes viral - Watch viral video

Nick Jonas went viral after dancing to a song from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, earning love from Indian fans, the 'National Jiju' tag, and a fun reaction from Ranveer himself.

American singer and actor Nick Jonas recently won hearts on the internet after he was seen dancing to a Bollywood song from Ranveer Singh’s hit film Dhurandhar. Such a fun video went viral instantly, delighting many Indian fans, which once again underscores Nick's growing penchant for Bollywood culture.

Nick Jonas gets into ‘Dhurandhar’ mood:

Nick posted a video on his social media account, which showed him dancing along to a famous Dhurandhar track with his brothers. The short film was taken before one of his concerts, revealing that Nick was using the lively Bollywood song as his pre-show energiser. His smooth dancing and happy aura were immediately noticed.

Fans call him ‘National Jiju’:

When the video was posted on the internet, the fans immediately started to show their love in the comments. By the way, a lot of the comments were jokingly referring to Nick as the 'National Jiju', a name that he got after marrying the famous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. Nick’s love for Indian music was praised by fans, and they admired the way he effortlessly got into the groove of Bollywood music.

Ranveer Singh reacts:

The moment that went viral became more and more remarkable when the star of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, reacted to Nick's video with a hilarious comment. His answer was so good that it not only increased the excitement but also somehow brought the clip into discussion again, thus making the fans even more delighted.

Bollywood’s global reach:

Dhurandhar, among others, has received huge amounts of popularity mainly because its music has been trending on social media. The fact that Nick Jonas has been dancing to the song is clearly an illustration of the continuing global reach and connection of Bollywood music with international artists.