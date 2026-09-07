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National Film Awards to move out of Delhi for first time in 72 years, Gujarat to host ceremony on this date

The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan that has hosted most of the award ceremonies since with the President presenting the honours to the winners. The 72nd National Film Awards will be held in Kevadia in Gujarat on September 22.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

National Film Awards to move out of Delhi for first time in 72 years, Gujarat to host ceremony on this date
72nd National Film Awards to take place in Gujarat
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The National Film Awards ceremony will move out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat for the first time in its 72-year history with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22, officials said on Monday. Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the world's tallest statue -- that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity, as it is named, stands at 597 feet and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan that has hosted most of the award ceremonies since with the President presenting the honours to the winners. The 72nd edition of the awards, announced in July in Delhi, will be marked departure from that tradition.

Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam won major acting honours at 72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised Indian films released in 2024. Article 370 was named the Best Feature Film and its lead star Yami Gautam the Best Actress. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will share the Best Actor prize for their roles in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda will receive the Best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Kalki 2898 AD, Captain Miller, and Amaran were the major winners at 72nd National Film Awards

Telugu science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, will receive the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been named the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Rajkumar Periasamy will be awarded Best Director for the Tamil biographical war film Amaran.

READ | Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

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