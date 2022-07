Suriya-Ajay Devgn

The National Film Awards were conducted after two years, and Suriya's Sorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior bagged major awards. Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor award for Tanhaji, and Soorarai Pottru respectively. Suriya's film also won Best Feature Film. Whereas, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior bagged Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award.