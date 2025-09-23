National Film Awards 2025: Here’s when and where you can watch Bollywood’s biggest star-studded ceremony online

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic
ENTERTAINMENT
71st National Film Awards 2025 Winners: The prestigious ceremony, held in New Delhi after a two-year delay, honoured Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji with top acting awards, while Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and 12th Fail was named Best Feature Film.
Indian cinema’s biggest celebration of talent is here, the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. After a two-year delay, the prestigious event will finally take place on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will honour the winners of 2023’s finest films and performances.
The evening will begin with a red carpet at 3 p.m., where winners will arrive before stepping onto the grand stage. The official ceremony will start at 4 p.m., with the event streaming live on the official DD News YouTube channel for viewers across the country.
The winners were announced earlier on August 1, celebrating excellence across languages, genres, and crafts. Here’s the complete winners list:
Best Hindi Film – Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
Best Feature Film – 12th Fail
Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway)
Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Mohanlal
Best Direction – Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Popular Film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best Telugu Film – Bhagwanth Kesari
Best Gujarati Film – Vaash
Best Tamil Film – Parking
Best Kannada Film – The Ray of Hope
Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao (Chaleya, Jawan)
Best Male Playback Singer – Premisthunna (Baby, Telugu)
Best Cinematography – The Kerala Story
Best Choreography – Dhindora Baaje Re (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)
Best Makeup and Costume Design – Sam Bahadur
Special Mention – Animal (Re-recording Mixer – M R Radhakrishnan)
Best Sound Design – Animal (Hindi)
Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta (Assam)
Best Action Direction – Hanu-Man (Telugu)
Best Lyrics – Balgam (The Group, Telugu)
Best Documentary – God, Vulture and Human
Best Script – Sunflower Ver: The First One To Know (Kannada)
Best Non-Feature Films –
Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man (Malayalam)
The Sea and Seven Villages (Oriya)
Best Music Direction (First Film) – Hindi
Best Editing (Movie Focus) – English
This year’s edition is not just about awards, but also about celebrating the resilience of Indian cinema, with legends and new-age talents sharing the spotlight on one stage.