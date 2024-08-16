Twitter
National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara; Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh share Best Actress win

The winners of 70th National Film Awards were announced and Kantara, Ponniyin Selvan Part One, KGF Chapter 2, and Gulmohar bagged major accolades.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

    On Friday, August 16, the 70th National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a presser in New Delhi. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

    Rishab Shetty won Best Actor for his performance in Kantara. The 2022 blockbuster, directed by Rishab Shetty also won Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The Best Actress award is been shared by Nithya Menen, for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for her performance in Kutch Express.

    Kantara, released in cinemas on September 30, 2022, earned universal acclaim for its superlative storytelling, cinematography, performances, music, and direction. Made in a reported budget of Rs 16 crores, the film grossed Rs 407 crores worldwide. The mega success of the film has inspired Rishab and producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films for its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The first look of the prequel was released in November 2023.

    About Nithya Menen's Thiruchitrambalam, the romantic comedy-drama was led by Dhanush with Nithya, along with Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The movie was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. The movie also won the Best Choreography award. 

    About Manasi Parekh's Kutch Express, the Gujarati drama was directed by Viral Shah, and it also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manasi Parekh, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary and Viraf Patel in key roles. 

    Apart from that, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar bagged the Best Hindi Film award. The film also received a Special Mention. Apart from Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury also got a Special Mention.

    Read: National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
