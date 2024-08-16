Twitter
National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

Here's a look at the full list of winners of the 70th National Film Awards.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director
National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced today (August 16). Honoring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a presser in New Delhi.

The Malayalam-language drama Aattam won the Best Feature Film award. While Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for Kantara, the Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. Ponniyin Selvan, KGF Chapter 2, and Kantara bagged top honours.

Here’s a look at the full list of winners - 

Feature Films

Best Feature Film – Aattam (Malayalam)

Best Actor – Rishab Shetty

Best Actress – Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh

Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya for Unchai

Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta

Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara

Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar

Best Telugu Film – Kartikeya 2

Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film – Daman

Best Malayalam Film – Soudi Velakka 

Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar

Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming  & Comic)- Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva

Best Feature Film in Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values- Kutch Express

Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan

Technical Awards

Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics – Fouja

Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Makeup – Aparajito

Best Costumes – Kutchh Express

Best Production Design – Aparajito

Best Editing – Aattam

Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay – Aattam

Best Dialogues – Gulmohar

Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Female Playback – Soudi Velakka 

Best Female Playback – Brahmastra

Writing on Cinema

Best Film Critic- Deepak Dua 

Best Book on Cinema- Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar for Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography (English)
 

Non - Feature Films
Special Mention- Birubala "Witch to Padmashri" (Assamese), Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork (Assamese)

Best Script- Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware (Hindi & English)

Best Music Direction-Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat (Leisure) (Hindi)

Best Editing- Suresh URS for Madhyantara (Intermission)

Best Sound Design- Manas Choudhury for Yaan (Vehicle)

Best Cinematography- Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware (Hindi & English)

Best Direction- Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow (Bengali/Hindi/English)

Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min)-Xunyota (Void) (Assamese)

Best Animation Film-A Coconut Tree (Silent)

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values On The Brink Season 2 - Gharial (English)

Best Documentary-Murmurs of The Jungle

Best Arts / Culture Film-Ranga Vibhoga (Temple Dance Tradition) (Kannada), Varsa (Legacy) (Marathi)

Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film- Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
(Yet Another Mohenjo Daro)

Best Debut Film Of A Director- Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara (Intermission) (Kannada)

Best Non-feature film- Ayena

This year’s jury includes Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. AR Rahman won the National Film Award for Best Music Director (background music) for his work in Mani Ratnam's Ponnyin Selvan-Part 1, which was also named the best Tamil film. Pritam got the award for best music director (songs) for Brahmastra-Part 1. The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail.

