National Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ponniyin Selvan bags most wins, Sooraj Barjatya wins Best Director

Here's a look at the full list of winners of the 70th National Film Awards.
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced today (August 16). Honoring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards are being announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a presser in New Delhi.
The Malayalam-language drama Aattam won the Best Feature Film award. While Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for Kantara, the Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. Ponniyin Selvan, KGF Chapter 2, and Kantara bagged top honours.
Here’s a look at the full list of winners -
Feature Films
Best Feature Film – Aattam (Malayalam)
Best Actor – Rishab Shetty
Best Actress – Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh
Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya for Unchai
Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta
Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara
Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Telugu Film – Kartikeya 2
Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film – Daman
Best Malayalam Film – Soudi Velakka
Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar
Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic)- Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva
Best Feature Film in Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values- Kutch Express
Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan
Technical Awards
Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics – Fouja
Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup – Aparajito
Best Costumes – Kutchh Express
Best Production Design – Aparajito
Best Editing – Aattam
Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Screenplay – Aattam
Best Dialogues – Gulmohar
Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Female Playback – Soudi Velakka
Best Female Playback – Brahmastra
Writing on Cinema
Best Film Critic- Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema- Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar for Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography (English)
Non - Feature Films
Special Mention- Birubala "Witch to Padmashri" (Assamese), Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork (Assamese)
Best Script- Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware (Hindi & English)
Best Music Direction-Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat (Leisure) (Hindi)
Best Editing- Suresh URS for Madhyantara (Intermission)
Best Sound Design- Manas Choudhury for Yaan (Vehicle)
Best Cinematography- Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware (Hindi & English)
Best Direction- Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow (Bengali/Hindi/English)
Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min)-Xunyota (Void) (Assamese)
Best Animation Film-A Coconut Tree (Silent)
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values On The Brink Season 2 - Gharial (English)
Best Documentary-Murmurs of The Jungle
Best Arts / Culture Film-Ranga Vibhoga (Temple Dance Tradition) (Kannada), Varsa (Legacy) (Marathi)
Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film- Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
(Yet Another Mohenjo Daro)
Best Debut Film Of A Director- Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara (Intermission) (Kannada)
Best Non-feature film- Ayena
This year’s jury includes Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. AR Rahman won the National Film Award for Best Music Director (background music) for his work in Mani Ratnam's Ponnyin Selvan-Part 1, which was also named the best Tamil film. Pritam got the award for best music director (songs) for Brahmastra-Part 1. The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail.
