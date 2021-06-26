Headlines

Entertainment

'National crush' Rashmika Madanna's monochrome photo steals the hearts of netizens, fans call her 'gorgeous'

Rashmika is all set to foray into Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has pan-India film, 'Pushpa' in the pipeline

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2021, 07:49 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna lately has been powering through her daily routine with tight shoot schedules, doing up her new house, catching up with friends and having some quality time with her pet, Aura. Fans following her on social media have been loving the daily updates and look forward to glimpses of her. 

Looking stunning as ever, the actress took to her social media to share a monochrome photo that has been taking the internet by storm. Alongside the photo, Mandanna wrote as the caption, "Something about the black and white pictures"

As soon as Rashmika share the photo, fans took to the comments section the praise her for her flawless beauty. "Gorgeous," wrote a user. "Marvellous," wrote another. 

For the unversed, Rashmika recently moved to her new apartment in Mumbai and has been spending time indulging herself in doing the interiors of her new abode. On the work front, she has resumed shooting of 'Goodbye' which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, Rashmika is all set to foray into Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has a Pan-India film, 'Pushpa' alongside Allu Arjun in the pipeline.

