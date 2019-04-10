'National crush' Priya Prakash Varrier gets brutally trolled for her recent Instagram post, here's why

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who's known as the 'National crush' after a video of her wink from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral last year, is facing the brunt of the trolls on social media. The girl who winked her way to fame had little idea that she'll be brutally trolled for her latest Instagram post.

Turns out that Priya Prakash Varrier shared an Insta post, promoting a perfume brand. It so happened that the actress apparently copied the caption sent to her by the brand's PR team, without editing it and making changes. This didn't go down well with the netizens, who started slamming her left-right-and centre for the goof-up.

Priya Prakash's Insta post went viral for in no time as her caption opened with the line "Text content for Instagram and Facebook". Though, Priya deleted the post soon after realising the mistake, but that train had already left the station by then. Quite a lot of her followers had already seen the post and comments trolling her had started pouring in. One of the users wrote, "Creative way of getting trolled" while another commented writing, "read before posting."

Check out the post here:

(screengrab via IndiaTV.com)

Priya Prakash Varrier was also on the receiving end of a lot of flak for the trailer of her debut Bollywood movie titled Sridevi Bungalow. The makers were slammed for allegedly trying to cash in on the death of veteran actress Sridevi in Dubai last year. Though, the makers claimed that the movie has nothing in common with the legendary actress's death, the controversies surrounding Priya's film didn't end