ENTERTAINMENT

National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react

Fame isn't permanent, and that's what Priya Prakash Varrier proved it. The wink girl, the national crush in 2018 has now turned up as an extra, and it has left the netizens shocked.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Oru Adaar Love, in Param Sundari

Add DNA as a Preferred Source