National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react

ENTERTAINMENT
Fame isn't permanent, and that's what Priya Prakash Varrier proved it. The wink girl, the national crush in 2018 has now turned up as an extra, and it has left the netizens shocked.
Back in 2019, one clip of a 20-year-old actress from a Malayalam film spread like wildfire, and in no time, Priya Prakash Varrier became the national crush. Priya became the viral 'wink girl' from Oru Adar Love, gaining more popularity than female superstars of that time. However, fame ain't permanent. Once a national crush is now forgotten. The girl who was hailed as the next big thing has now become an extra, leaving moviegoers shocked.