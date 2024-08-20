National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

Utpalendu Chakraborty got a National Award for Best Feature Film and Best Direction in 1983 for Chokh.

Veteran Bengali director Utpalendu Chakraborty, known for arthouse films such as Chokh, died on Tuesday evening at his residence in Kolkata, his family said. Chakraborty, 76, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Regent Park around 6 pm, they said. He was survived by his daughters, actors Ritabhari and Chitrangada, and wife Satarupa Sanyal, who is also a filmmaker.

Chakraborty got a National Award for Best Feature Film and Best Direction in 1983 for Chokh, besides the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director in 1981. He also got an NFDC Award and a President's Award. He is known for films such as Moynatadanto (1980), Chandaneer (1989), Phaansi (1988) and Debsishu (1987).

Chakraborty had studied at Scottish Church College and Calcutta University and was involved in Left-wing activism. He has made documentaries on the music of Satyajit Ray and Rabindra Sangeet exponent Debabrata Biswas, among others.

Chakraborty, who lived alone, had a fracture after tripping in his bathroom in April. He underwent surgery for it. He was also suffering from COPD for several years.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement said his demise would create a void in the film industry. Cine Central, one of the oldest film clubs in the country, condoled Chakraborty's death. "He was a regular visitor to our office. We used to discuss films. We also had plans to make a film at the early stage of his career but that did not materialise as he became busy making one film after another," film journalist Sajal Datta, a senior member of the club, told PTI.



Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.